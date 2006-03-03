Former MPD officer's sentencing reset

Former Memphis police officer John Vaughn was expected to receive his sentencing later today, but it's been reset for March 27th.

Vaughn pleaded guilty to a series of charges-- including bribery, drug trafficking, transporting prostitutes, and burglary.

Former police officers Billy Scott and David Tate have already been sentenced in this case. Scott was sentenced to seven years in federal prison--without parole. Tate was sentenced to 14 years.