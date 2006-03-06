An altercation between two friends leads to a fatal shooting

An overnight shooting left one person dead. It happened in the 1100 block of Prescott in Memphis just before 2 this morning.

Police tell us shooting was prompted by an argument between two friends. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have questioned several people, but they tell us only one person has been taken into custody. There is still no word on the name of the victim or the suspect..

