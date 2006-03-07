City Councilman gets involved in Hamilton High vandalism case

In a critical letter to the District Attorney General, City Council member E.C. Jones says the state is not being tough enough on two teens charged with vandalizing Hamilton High School and - he says - it's not fair to leave taxpayers footing the bill for their mess.
With early damage estimates at more than a hundred grand, Memphis City Councilman E.C. Jones says the District Attorney General should be tougher with two teens charged for the crime.
"That's not very much punishment - in my opinion - for doing that much damage to the school," says Jones.
The two teens 16 year-old Jerome Pettis and 17 year-old George Love were charged as juveniles with burglary and with vandalism. The school system is considering a 180-day suspension for the two. In a letter to the D.A.G., Jones writes the charges should be more substantial and that - he thinks - even the parents should be held accountable.
"This is not a minor offense... You're talking about a hundred thousand dollars," says Jones.
Gibbons hadn't yet seen the letter when we caught up with him.
"We have not decided at this point whether or not to seek a transfer and whether to try them as adults because frankly we have not reviewed the file yet."
He says that if the teens are charged as adults, they could get eight to twelve years on the vandalism charges. If not, a judge could decide to hold their parents accountable to some degree.
"We're going to do everything we can to make sure these two juveniles are held accountable for what they did," he says.
Otherwise, E.C. Jones says he worries taxpayers will be left to pay for the damages. The two teens are due back in court on March 15th.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>