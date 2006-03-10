Herenton defends Ophelia Ford's God comment

Ophelia Ford's words were still ringing Friday after she claimed God chose her for a role in the District 29 election controversy.
"He chose little, old me to use," Ford said Thursday. "I don't know when y'all are gonna get that. It's not about me. I'm just little, old me and I've been chosen. I've been chosen to get in this election by the lord that I serve. I didn't want to get into this controversial election but the lord I serve chose me."
Two years ago, Mayor Herenton remarked that God had chosen him to lead the city of Memphis.
"I believe that God called me for this moment in history," Herenton said.
Today, Mayor Herenton said he felt for Ophelia Ford. He thought some media outlets ridiculed her.
"To me it is not something for the media to ridicule," he said.
Instead, the Mayor said there is a cultural and religious disconnect. He says those who lack faith may not understand what Ford was trying to say.
"If you're not from a deeply religious, faithful background then you think when someone says that, they're either crazy or you don't understand them," said Herenton.
New Olivet Pastor Kenneth Whalum disagrees.
"I just think it's a real disservice when we play to the whole notion of religion to cause people to look beyond the real facts," he said.
Whalum said it comes down to how we believe God acts in our lives. Does he have a plan for us or do we act on our own free will?
"As far as God choosing us to run...I don't know man," said Walum. "God has never told me to run for anything. He's allowed me to run and that's where there's some confusion."
The Mayor also told me his speech of two years ago was misunderstood. He said he sometimes gets the feeling there are lots of atheists in the media.
As for keeping politics and religion separate, Pastor Whalum says that will likely never happen.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>