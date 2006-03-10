Memphis plays host to Republican party

This weekend, Union Avenue is one of the roads to the White House as Republicans from around the country start the process of picking their next presidential candidate.

The lobby of the Peabody Hotel is Party Central...Republican Party Central. Like any happening spot, it's packed with wannabes...hoping to make a good first impression.

For these presidential hopefuls, a first impression has never been so important... Some 2,000 delegates will participate in straw poll voting Saturday...this is a chance to turn presidential favorites into a presidential forerunner... Still, others say the poll results won't matter, at least not right now. Again, straw poll voting begins Saturday afternoon.

