County Commission greenlights new voting machines

County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to spend $4 million to buy new voting machines. It is a green light now for election officials to move forward with revamping a system that has taken a lot of heat locally. But it was clear at Monday's meeting that some are worried about the timing.
Shelby County Commissioner Julian Bolton told election officials they'd better have a plan in place to help voters over the hump once new voting machines are installed.
"I'm anticipating long waits," Bolton said," unless we come up with something innovative to help the citizens navigate the new system."
The Commission wrapped up months of discussion with a unanimous vote to buy the machines at a cost of 4.2 million. About three million of that will be coming from the state. The County will spend another quarter million on a paper audit trail that will add another layer of verification.
But Bolton worried the launch of the new systems could be disastrous because of the size of the August 3rd ballot. Election Commissioner James Johnson was confident the systems would work.
"We've visited other jurisdictions who've used the machine, talked to voters, talked to the people running the elections and they've all been very pleased," he said.
Election Commissioner Rich Holden said the average voter spends about four minutes in the ballot booth with the new system, nearly the identical amount of time spent with the current machines.
Tuesday at 4pm the election commission will meet to discuss educating the public about how to use the new equipment, which should arrive by July 1, 2006.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>