Barbour vetoes second tax bill

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Governor Haley Barbour today vetoed the second bill this year that would have raised taxes on cigarettes and reduced them on groceries.

Legislators are likely to have trouble mustering enough votes for a two-thirds majority in each chamber to override the veto. The bill vetoed today would cut the seven percent grocery tax in half and increase the 18-cents-per-pack cigarette excise tax to 80 cents and then to one dollar.

Mississippi has the highest state grocery tax and one of the lowest cigarette taxes in the nation.

