Apprentice Tryouts at the University of Memphis

Think you have what it takes to make it in the boardroom? The University of Memphis' Fogelman College of Business & Economics will host an open casting call for Donald Trump's The Apprentice Saturday, March 25.

Wristbands will be distributed at 9 a.m.; interviews begin at 10 a.m. Only those with wristbands will be interviewed.

Candidates are asked to bring a completed application (available by clicking here) and arrive no earlier than 6 a.m.

The Fogelman College is located at Central Ave. and Innovation Drive.

Free parking is available in the Central Avenue lot.

The Apprentice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on WMC-TV 5.