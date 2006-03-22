New flyover in Midtown scheduled to open today

Traffic troubles should come to a halt for many Mid-Southerners if a new flyover opens today as scheduled. It's at the I-40/240 interchange in Midtown.

It's meant to make things easier for people traveling northbound on I-240 onto westbound I-40 toward Arkansas. The ramp should help unclog congestion in both directions along the north - south Midtown corridor--it's traveled by more then 70,000 vehicles everyday.

Today's opening means drivers will be able to maintain relatively steady speeds instead of using the 25 mile circle ramp that now connects I-240 and I-40.

This ramp is scheduled to open around 1:30 this afternoon. .