Family stunned to hear babysitter of five years is a man

A Mid-South family is in shock tonight.
"I couldn't believe it. I just couldn't believe it," Sarah Garner said.
Garner found out the friend that lived with her and her boyfriend Robert Smith for five years, the friend who took care of their children, was not who she said she was."
"I trusted her with my life, and to find out she didn't trust you to be honest about anything," Smith said.
Garner trusted Erika Sadowski, who was born Edward Sadowski.
He's a man living as a woman, a fact Sarah and Robert found out after Erika was charged with kidnapping their children.
"No matter how much you think you know someone, you don't," Smith said.
They asked Sadowski to move in with them when they moved to Dyersburg. For five years they say everything was fine. "She had a great charisma with children that was unbelievable," Garner said.
The 59-year-old was retired from the Air Force, liked to go to the library, and paid his own expenses. Sarah and Robert say they never suspected Erika was a man.
"I've seen women who look like men before--watch Maury," Sarah said.
They had no idea Erika would be accused of taking their kids, and no idea he would shatter their trust. "I want to know why he took my kids way out there, and why did he lie?" Garner asked.
Those questions may never be answered. Investigators say Sadowski has not told them why he took the children or lied about his gender.
Sadowski is charged with kidnapping and is being held on $100,000 bond. The children were unharmed.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
An Evansville dad is facing three child neglect charges after police say he kept his kids in a home with no power or food.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>