Wife of slain preacher now a suspect in his death

SELMER, Tenn. (AP) - The wife of a slain minister in Selmer, Tennessee is now a suspect in his death. Thirty-two-year-old Mary Winkler was found last night with the couple's three daughters in Orange Beach, Alabama just outside of Mobile.

Mary Winkler and the girls had been missing since the body of Matthew Winkler was found in their Selmer home Wednesday night. T.B.I agents said Orange Beach police spotted the family van on the side of the road about 400 miles or a six-hour drive from Selmer.

The T.B.I said the children -- ages 1 to 8 -- appear to be in good physical condition. No one else was with the family when they were found. Agents said authorities had been tracking the family to the general Orange Beach area on the Gulf coast.

The Church of Christ minister, who was shot, has been described as charismatic and outgoing. His wife occasionally served as a substitute school teacher in Selmer. Friends describe her as quiet and unassuming.

