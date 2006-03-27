Graceland will officially become a historic landmark

Later today, a Memphis landmark will become a National Historic Landmark.

Priscilla Presley will be LIVE on the Today Show this morning as Graceland is named to the elite list. Sites make that list because events of national historical significance occurred there.... prominent Americans lived there... or they represent icons of ideals that shaped the nation. Graceland is already on the list of Registered Historic Places and according to the Historic Landmark website it will become the first Historic Landmark in the Mid-South.

The designation will make Graceland one of 27 Tennessee sites. The last Tennessee site added to the list was Sun Records in 2003 where Elvis began his recording career. There are 17 sites in Arkansas and 38 in Mississippi.

Today's event takes place at 10am and everyone is invited to attend.