Friend says Tennessee preacher's wife apologizes from jail

SELMER, Tenn. (AP) - A family friend says the preacher's wife charged with murdering her husband wanted his congregation to know "she was sorry for everything she has done."

Church member Pam Killingsworth visited Mary Winkler after church services yesterday and said the preacher's wife gave no indication why Matthew Winkler, her husband of 10 years was shot.

Mary Winkler has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her husband, the preacher at the Fourth Street Church of Christ in Selmer.

Mary Winkler's initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

The congregation held its first Sunday services since the shooting death and were warned by elder Robert Shackelford not to speculate about why their popular, young minister was killed.

