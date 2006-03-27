Preacher's wife makes first court appearance in husband's slaying

SELMER, Tenn. (AP) - The minister's wife charged with killing her husband made her first court appearance Monday in Selmer.

32-year-old Mary Winkler entered the courtroom shackled at the feet and wearing an orange jail uniform.

Winkler didn't enter a plea to charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband -- Matthew Winkler.

She said nothing at the arraignment except "no sir" when General Sessions Court Judge Bob Gray asked if she had any questions after he read the complaint against her and explained her rights.

Defense attorney Steve Farese said investigators haven't disclosed to him what motive she might have given authorities.

Asked if the couple had marital problems, Farese said, "Have you ever been in a relationship? They all have some problems."

Another defense attorney, Leslie Ballin, said he may request a psychological exam for Winkler but declined to answer questions about her state of mind.

Farese declined comment about a motive for the killing.

