Preacher shot to death remembered as good husband and father

A West Tennessee preacher who was shot to death a week ago was remembered Tuesday at his funeral as a man who loved his wife and was a good father.

Reporters couldn't attend the service for Matthew Winkler, but a family friend spoke for the Winklers after the funeral, saying Matthew Winkler's mother and father are concentrating now on taking care of their son's three daughters -- ages one, six and eight years.

Winkler's widow, Mary Winkler, is charged with first-degree murder in her husband's shooting death. She's held in jail.

The couple's children were among about 500 people who attended the minister's funeral at the Fourth Street Church of Christ.

Later, Matthew Winkler was buried in Carroll County where his father, Dan Winkler, officiated as he did at the funeral.

Dan Winkler, minister at the Huntingdon Church of Christ, told an estimated 250 mourners at the Carroll County Memorial Gardens, in these words:

"Our family isn't the first to go through something like this. King David lost two sons at the hands of others. God himself knows what this is like."

Dan Winkler closed the 15-minute ceremony with a prayer and hugged and kissed his three granddaughters.