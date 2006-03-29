Nick's 2 Cents...Lawn Services

Is the grass always greener on the other side of the fence? Maybe you need help from a lawn care service! Be careful, because there can be a hefty price to pay, especially if you don't know what's in the contract!

There are over 100 lawn care service companies in the Memphis area, and picking the right one is important.

Begin by deciding exactly WHAT you want.

Most companies offer many services, including seeding, landscaping, fertilizing, pest control. Find out what you need, and then check around. Ask your neighbors what service they use.

Make sure the service you pick is licensed by the state, and always ask for a free estimate, with a quote in writing. Look for guarantees and refund policies in your contract, and consider annual costs versus cost per application.

If you decide to sign up for lawn service for a year, be warned that you might actually be signing up for much longer. Some companies automatically renew your contract without you even knowing it, and you made need to give written notice to cancel. Read the fine print before you sign your name.

When all that is done, enjoy your green yard!

