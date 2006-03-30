Tenn. preacher's wife waives hearing, stays in jail without bond

SELMER, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee preacher's wife accused of murder in the shooting death of her husband will stay in jail without bond after waiving her right to a hearing in Selmer Thursday morning.

The case against Mary Winkler now goes to the McNairy Countuy grand jury, which will determine if there's enough evidence to support the first-degree murder charges against her.

Defense attorney Steve Farese said he would make an application for bail later, but not right now.

Mary Winkler's husband of ten years, Matthew Winkler, was found dead in a bedroom at the couple's home last week in Selmer. The town of about 46-hundred people is in western Tennessee.

Members of the Fourth Street Church of Christ found their 31-year-old pastor dead when they went to the parsonage on March 22nd after he didn't show up for a Wednesday night church service.

32-year-old Mary Winkler was arrested after fleeing to Alabama in the family's minivan with the couple's three young daughters. Authorities said she confessed to the killing, but they have not revealed a motive.

