Bartlett officers shoot and kill two dogs

Overnight, we found out why two Bartlett Police officers shot and killed two dogs. It happened around 7:30 last night on North Highland.

Bartlett police came into Memphis to serve a warrant. While doing so, they say the owners in the house released two pit bulls on them. The officers then shot and killed the dogs. Police found drugs, money, and weapons inside the home. Three arrests were made. Besides the dogs -- no one else was hurt..

Bartlett Police are still investigating.