Other regional airports alerted after Nashville computer glitch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The federal security chief at Nashville International Airport says authorities are now positive the shut-down of baggage screening equipment this morning was a computer problem.

David Beecroft says international airports across the nation have been alerted to the computer glitch that produced a huge backup of air travelers as screeners were forced to examine all carry-on bags by hand.

Beecroft says the company that operates and repairs the X-ray machines has a national contract with several airports. He says the problem at Nashville has "reverberated across the nation."

The equipment failed when it was switched on about 3:30 Central time this morning.

It took five hours to get the problem solved and a couple more for the lines of travelers to get through the checkpoints.

Terminal operations were back to normal by late morning.

