Homebuilder offers tips on remaining safe during a tornado

Builders follow strict guidelines when they're putting new homes together, from the bottom to the top.

"We secure the structure of the home with three different construction processes," said Beverly Pamplin of Beazer Homes, "and the roofing of the home, with additional construction measures, for high winds."



But if a twister is headed your way, you want to get to the lowest spot in your house.

"If you have a basement that's the perfect place to go, experts say it's one of the safest places during a tornado," Pamplin said.



Many newer homes don't have basements, so Pamplin says one of your best bets is an interior closet.

"It's in the interior of the home beneath the stairwell, away from any glass breakage or any flying debris so it would be a great spot to get into in that case," she said.

Interior walls inside a home are generally closer together, making the room they enclose a safer place. Often, interior bathrooms work well, too.

If you live in a manufactured home, your options are slim, because there is nowhere safe to hide. According to FEMA, if you live in a manufactured home, when a tornado strikes, you should stay outside in a low lying ditch, remaining aware of the possibility of flooding.

A small tornado with winds between 73 to 112 miles per hour is enough to push a mobile home off its foundation. Stronger winds will destroy the building.