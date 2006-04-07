Man dies in an overnight house fire

A Memphis man lost his life during an overnight house fire. The house is located in the 4100 block of Lacewood.

Fire crews arrived on the scene around 2 am. They said the house was fully engulfed. The fire was eventually brought under control. Crews stayed for more than four hours.

The identity of the man has not been released. Chief Fire Marshall, Ronald Brown says the man was found in the kitchen where the fire apparently started. An investigation is underway on the cause of the fire.

This is the 13th fire-related death in Memphis this year.

