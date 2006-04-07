Friday storms cause tension for Dyersburg and Caruthersville residents

Residents in Caruthersville and Dyersburg experienced tense feelings on Friday as more storms moved through the area.

With all the destruction already, people in Caruthersville told me they're on pins and needles at the mere thought of more storms.



Friday afternoon, tensions were high as the skies darkened over this street, nearly destroyed by Sunday's storm.

Many homeowners laid down tarp on top of their homes to protect valuables still inside.



They even put tarp on cars in their driveways after the tornado smashed windows out.



They say the rain will dampen efforts to cleanup.

Resident Larry Golden says, "It's gonna dampen everything down. You know, everybody's trying to get stuff out now. The roads and everything are so muddy."

"I'm worried that it wouldn't take a tornado. It would probably just take strong winds. Just any more hail, anything is just a scary thought right now," continues resident Beth Ann Dunavant.

Emergency responders urge people in devastated areas to pay special attention to the forecast as they plan their cleanup efforts.



The rain also made it more difficult for crews in that Caruthersville neighborhood to restore power to the area.

Search and rescue may be over in one Dyer County community...Now they face a new challenge: public service troubles.

As Dyer County picks up the pieces one rural fire department is reduced to a phone line and power is barely online.

The flag stands at half-staff at the Millsfield Fire Department in memory of those lost in this storm.



They've lost a lot too, but that didn't stop them from responding to their neighbors.



This is the only first response facility in Millsfield.



They rely on the county for non-fire related emergencies.



The tornado barreled through Millsfield and the fire station was caught in the bullseye.



For the first time today, the fire department has temporary power since the storm hit.



Residents who live right next door to the fire station say crews are working feverishly to restore public services.

Dyer resident Barbara McQuarters says, "If we can get 'em hooked up, at least we can get a roof over their head. You know, and they have worked so hard even out of Carol County to get us power and lights so the people who do have homes can go on with their lives."

Resident Mike Hopkins says, "All the equipment that was beat up and bumped up will be repaired, but the main concern is keeping the trucks secure and in the dry."

The fire chief hopes to have the building repaired within a few months.



In the meantime, they have phone service and central dispatch out of Dyer County can page them for emergencies.

People say up to now it's a miracle responders have been so thorough with such limited resources.