Ole Miss Spring Game Results

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Freshman Billy Tapp threw for three touchdowns and junior Hiram White rushed for 90 yards and a score today to lead the Red over the Blue 40-to-14 in the Ole Miss Grove Bowl intrasquad scrimmage. Tapp threw a 23-yard T-D pass to White to open up the scoring in the first half and White ended the game with a two-yard touchdown run during an extra period after the Red was already leading 34-to-14 at the end of the fourth quarter. Tapp completed eight-of-14 passes and threw for 127 yards.

Seth Adams led the Blue, throwing for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Adams completed a 44-yard pass to Burnell Wallace in the third quarter to cut the Red's lead to 13-6. Tapp gave the Red a 21-6 lead with about four minutes remaining in the third when he completed a seven-yard T-D pass to Keith Houston. Adams threw his second touchdown, a 17-yard pass, to Michael Hicks with about three minutes remaining in the third. With the score, 27-to-14, Tapp threw his third T-D pass to Jason Hawkins, a ten-yard toss in the fourth quarter. Ole Miss opens the season September second in Oxford against Memphis.

