Killer tornado was middle of the scale that measures severity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say a tornado that hit Sumner County on Friday packed winds close to 170 miles per hour.

Tornadoes were spotted in about 10 Tennessee counties, the second wave of deadly storms to hit the state in less than a week.

The one that struck Sumner County killed seven people and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses. It measured an F-3 on the Fujita scale used by the National Weather Service to rate tornadoes.

It had winds of 158 to 206 miles per hour. The top of the scale is an F-5.

Authorities worked around the clock today to assist tornado victims.

Besides the deaths in Sumner County, three people were killed in Warren County, about 65 miles southeast of Nashville. Two more people died during the night in a Gallatin hospital.

