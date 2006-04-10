Huckabee signs bill raising Ark. minimum wage

LITTLE ROCK (AP) - Governor Huckabee has signed a bill raising the minimum wage in Arkansas.

The bill passed in the Legislature's special session last week. The measure lifts the hourly minimum wage from $5.15 to $6.25 per hour.

Huckabee signed the bill today with supporters on hand from a group that had sought a constitutional amendment to bring about the raise.

The bill had backing from the group. Today, the Reverend Stephen Copley, a leader of the coalition, said the amendment effort is officially over now that Huckabee signed the bill.

Huckabee said the bill is "historic" because of the partnership of labor, business and others that sent it to easy passage in both houses.

