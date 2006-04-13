Police to address Logan Young death investigation - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Police to address Logan Young death investigation

The Memphis Police Department has announced that Police Director Larry Godwin will address the Logan Young death investigation at an early afternoon press conference.  Additional details about the investigation are expected to be released at that time.

