Police conclude booster's death an accident, not a slaying

Investigators have concluded that a convicted Alabama booster first thought to have been slain instead died in an accident, the police director said Thursday.

Police initially described the death of Logan Young, 65, as a bloody slaying after a fierce struggle but quit calling it a homicide a day later.

"He fell in his house, hit his head on a metal stair railing and died from that injury," Memphis Police Director Larry Godwin said during a Thursday news conference.

Young, who was convicted last year of bribing a high school football coach to steer a top recruit to Alabama, was found dead at his Memphis home Tuesday. No arrests had been made and no suspects had been identified although family members and friends had been questioned.

Crime scene crews spent most of two days in Young's house, where police said blood or traces of blood were found in several rooms.