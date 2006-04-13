Police determine cause of Logan Young's death

The story about what really happened to Logan Young has changed a lot over the past two days. Now, police think they've got it down. And while the end of the story is the same, the details are very different.
The evidence in Logan Young's house was so widespread that police - on Tuesday morning - were convinced of foul play.
Young's son - Logan Young III - was interviewed by police downtown and then released hours later, leaving a confusing and lasting impression that he was a suspect.
But with no signs of forced entry here and only his father's bloody footprints to follow, the picture began to change.
Two days later, the picture is clear, although no less tragic.
"Blunt force injury to the head due to a fall with manner accidental," announced MPD Director Larry Godwin.
Police say there was no assailant. Logan Young had a terrible and fatal accident.
Detectives believe that Young may have actually fallen down a staircase, on the side of which, was a wrought iron railing. They believe he may he may have fallen down backwards and actually banged the back of his head against a hard, sharp edge of the railing. And then, at that point they believe, he may have actually passed out for a time.
"It can best be described as a square, wrought-iron post that has been twisted with very sharp and distinct edges," explained Lt. Joe Scott.
Police found a salad bowl, a fork and a juice cup on the floor, apparently dropped when he fell.
Blood evidence shows that Young went into the kitchen, used a hand towel to cover his wound and tried to return upstairs to his bedroom.
He took a shower. And tried to lie down. Before he could call police, they say he collapsed onto the floor next to his bed.
It was a maid who ultimately found him. She called police right away.
Logan Young's son released a statement today saying the police did a good job and that he and his family are working out funeral arrangements.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>