Tornado victims mourn losses and say thanks on Easter

Three weeks after a tornado took lives and destroyed property, victims' relatives are still trying to cope with their grief.
In Newbern, Tenn., today, Angel Simpson returned to the site where her 11-month-old nephew died.
Lucas Simpson and his grandparents Vicky and Eddie Sharron were among those killed when the tornado slammed into their house.
At a cross left in honor of her nephew, Simpson shed tears and talked about her family's grief.
"I just want to put it in a scrap book. I just want to make a scrap book of it and just keep the memories and just cherish him and always remember him," said Angel Simpson.
Simpson says she knows her nephew is in heaven and she's comforted to know that his grandparents are there to look after him.
Tomorrow, FEMA will begin moving mobile homes from Hope, Ark., to Marmaduke, Ark.
More than 750 people in Marmaduke lost their homes during those deadly tornadoes on April 2. The mobile homes will go to a staging area in a vacant field along Highway 49.
There are still opportunities to help Mid-Southerners affected by the tornadoes.
An 18-wheeler will be parked at the Kroger on Byhalia in Collierville from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Monday.
The volunteers are asking for non-perishable food, toiletries, diapers and lots of cleaning supplies.
It's also a tough Easter for people in Middle Tennessee who suffered through a round of deadly tornadoes less than a week after we did.
Hundreds of faithful gathered at a school to worship today because the storms destroyed their church building.
Easter's story of deliverance rang true for many of those people and brought them hope that their church and their lives can be rebuilt.
"You know, the Lord's gracious to us," said the pastor of one damaged church. "The same God that helped us build that property over there is the same God that's going to help us rebuild it. I have complete confidence in the Lord to provide what we need."
He says it's just a matter of time before the rebuilding starts.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>