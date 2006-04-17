Police officials' trial postponed as attorneys negotiate deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Prosecutors and defense attorneys for two high-ranking Memphis Police officials are trying to work out a settlement.

Deputy Chief Bobby Todd and Major James Krepela are charged with official misconduct and tampering with government records.

District Attorney General Bill Gibbons told The Commercial Appeal that their trial, which was scheduled to begin today, has been put off 45 days.

Todd and Krepela are accused of changing an accident report five months after the incident occured. They are accused of ticketing a driver who was not initially charged.

The original accident report noted that the driver who was initially charged mentioned the names of several high-ranking police officials -- something which was omitted in the later report.

(Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)