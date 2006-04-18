Vote on District 29 election expected today

A federal judge refused yesterday to stop the state Senate from voting this week on whether to oust Senator Ophelia Ford.

Senators are expected to vote today to nullify Ford's 13-vote victory over Republican Terry Roland in a special election in Memphis in September.

An investigative committee said the election was "incurably uncertain" because of irregularities that included votes cast in the names of people who had died, felons and those not living in the district.

The Memphis Democrat had asked U-S District Court Judge Bernice Donald to order the Senate not to vote but he refused after hearing arguments today.

Senate Republicans had tried to overturn the election in February but Donald stopped them, saying the Senate had not applied statewide standards for invalidating ballots.

Tune in for the latest on this story tonight on Action News 5 at 5pm and 6pm, and for instant updates log on to WMCTV.com.