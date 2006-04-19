Tennessee Senate ousts Ford over election issues

The Tennessee Senate voted today to unseat state Senator Ophelia Ford of Memphis.

The action by a vote of 26-to-6 is almost sure to end up in federal court in Memphis.

Ford's 13-vote victory in a special election last year has been dogged by claims of voting irregularities.

Some ballots were cast in the names of dead voters and others came from felons and people from outside Senate District 29.

Ford contends the Senate is violating the constitutional rights of District 29 residents by tossing out ballots without giving challenged voters the chance to defend their eligibility.

