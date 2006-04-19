Action News 5 wants to know the best routes around Memphis. Each Tuesday in May we'll start three crews at one location and send them to one destination. Each crew will take a different route. It's part of an experiment to find the Quickest Way Home.

On Tuesday, May 2, our crews tried to find the quickest way from midtown Memphis to Germantown. The starting point: 1960 Union Avenue, the destination: Brookside Drive.

Action News 5's Kym Clark turned right on Tucker from Union, then right onto Poplar Avenue. Kym followed Poplar until she hit Kirby, where she took a left. From Kirby Kym took a right on Great Oaks then a left onto Brookside Drive. Click here for a map of Kym's route .

Nick Paranjape took a right onto Tucker from Union and followed Tucker until he hit Poplar Avenue. Nick took Poplar to Parkway, and then turned left to get onto Sam Cooper and the I-240 loop. Nick took the Walnut Grove exit to get to Humphreys, then a right on Kirby, a left on Great Oaks, and a left onto Brookside Drive. Click here for a map of Nick's route .

Action News 5's Ron Childers took a more scenic route. Nick followed Union to Walnut Grove, then exited onto Humphreys. Ron turned right on Kirby, left on Great Oaks and then left on Brookside Drive. Click here for a map of Ron's route .

Kym Clark found the quickest way home from midtown Memphis to Germantown Tuesday. It took her 34 minutes, 45 seconds taking Poplar Avenue to Kirby.

Ron Childers made it to Germantown in 38 minutes, 22 seconds. He followed Union Ave./Walnut Grove to Walnut Grove, Humphreys then Kirby.

Nick Paranjape, in the number two car got caught up in traffic. It took him 49 minutes, 42 seconds to get from midtown to Germantown taking Sam Cooper to I-240, Walnut Grove, Humphreys then Kirby.

We're looking for ideas on how to get from downtown Memphis to DeSoto County.

