Motorcyclist killed while street racing in Memphis

A street race between two motorcyclists killed one of the riders overnight. It happened on Rivergate near Riverport in Memphis.

Investigators on the scene say two motorcyclists were street racing down Rivergate around 10:45 last night when one driver flipped his motorcycle onto the other bike. One driver was pronounced dead on the scene and the other was transported in critical condition.

Both drivers were from Jonesboro, Arkansas. There's no word on their names.

Police are still investigating the accident.