Man charged with murder in shooting death of child

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Memphis have charged a man with first-degree murder in the drive-by shooting of a two-year-old girl. Investigators also charged 24-year-old Leon Selmon with attempted first-degree murder in the wounding of 19-year-old Shandrika Marion -- hit in the chest as she held her daughter.

The shootings occurred Thursday night at the Cleaborn Homes public housing complex.

The child was struck in the head by a single bullet.

Prosecutor Bill Gibbons says his office will decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Witnesses told police several cars were speeding through the apartment complex after an argument earlier in the evening. They said people in some of the cars started shooting and bullets struck the two victims, who were walking on a sidewalk.