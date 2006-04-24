Roland won't seek interim job from commission

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - The Republican challenger in a disputed election announced today he won't seek or accept an interim appointment to the state Senate.

Terry Roland was defeated by Democrat Ophelia Ford by only 13 votes in a special election in the Shelby County senatorial district in September.

But the Senate nullified the vote last week, saying the outcome was "uncurably uncertain" because of ballots cast in the names of dead people, felons and people who don't live in the district.

Earlier this year, the chairman of the Shelby County Election Commission said he was inclined to nominate Roland if an interim senator were appointed.

Roland is running for the seat in the August third Republican primary and would have faced a campaign fundraising ban until May 15th if named an interim lawmaker.

