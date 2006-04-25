Memphis toddler in extremely critical condition after overnight house fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

A two-year-old girl is in extremely critical condition this morning after a massive  overnight house fire in Memphis.

The fire started around 2:20 this morning at a home near the intersection of Chelsea and Oakwood. That's near Hollywood. 

When fire crews arrived on the scene, the house was fully engulfed.

The girl was taken to LeBonheur. 

