Mayor Herenton informs unions not to expect pay raises

It's a tough, dangerous job being a Memphis fire fighter or a Memphis police officer. It's an even tougher job when you know you aren't getting a raise.
Michael Williams with the Memphis Police Association says, "He has proposed that we go two years without a raise."
That he is the Mayor of Memphis who told representatives from the city's 22 unions no raises. The mayor wants a pay freeze for the next two years...that after months of negotiations by union leaders. Michael Williams with the Memphis police association says officers and negotiators fell duped by the city.
Williams continues, "So all along they kind of knew what they were going to do or the mayor knew what he was going to do."
And now the mayor doesn't have to deal with it because instead of mediation the city council has to vote for the city's best offer or the unions best offer...small raises or no raises for the 22 unions.
Memphis City Councilman E.C. Jones says, "Personally I don't feel the administration did their job by sending all of these to the city
council to make a decision."
The council does not like the position it has been put in.
Councilman Carol Chumney says, "Unfortunately our hands are tied in the impasse hearings. Because we cannot come up with an alternative plan. We either have to pick the union side or the mayors side. Our hands are tied on that it's a no win situation."
City Councilman Tom Marshall says, "We believe and treasure our firefighters and our police officers and all of those who work for the city of Memphis and its very unfortunate we're placed as a council in this position between choosing the no tax increase pledge that the council has made versus no rate increase for those who work for the city of Memphis."
Tom Marshall calls it a quagmire...a quagmire city employees might not like being caught up in.
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Memphis high schools won two of the three Tennessee state basketball championships on Saturday.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
Cross County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a woman after two newborns were found in a suitcase in Wynne, Arkansas.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
A man is filing a wrongful death lawsuit after his mother was shot and killed by Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in 2017.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
The House easily passed a bipartisan $1.3 trillion spending bill Thursday, but one Tennessee senator will not be voting in approval.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
Tennessee lawmakers are trying to prevent DUI offenders from getting their hands on alcohol.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
A Cleveland man and his 4-day old daughter had nowhere safe to stay until a Valley woman stepped in to help.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
The mother’s 1-year-old child has been placed with Child Protective Services.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Charles Lazarus, who founded the toy retail chain 70 years ago, was 94.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
Video posted on social media shows the interaction between a father and his 4-year-old daughter, Aniya Day-Garrett.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
A former Arizona State football star died Tuesday morning before being able to move into his dream home.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
The Tempe Police Department just released video from a self-driving Uber SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian earlier this week.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
John Dowd, a lead lawyer on President Donald Trump's personal legal team in the Russia probe, resigned Thursday amid frustrations between him and the president.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Cross County authorities have made an arrest in the case of the dumped newborn twins.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>
Discovery of ‘gingerbread house’ in Washington woods leads to child porn charges.More >>