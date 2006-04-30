Investigators find getaway car, still searching for bank robbers

Federal investigators are closer to catching the six-robbers who held up a Memphis grocery store Saturday morning.
Sunday they recovered the getaway car, but the thieves are not yet in custody.
Investigators hope someone who sees surveillance pictures taken during yesterday's robbery will call Crime Stoppers and lead them to the men responsible.
Four masked-men stormed the First Tennessee Bank inside the Kroger in the 7000 block of Winchester. Three-carried handguns and another man, armed with a shotgun, shot an 18-year old store clerk in the face. Two-other suspects waited in the getaway car outside the store.
The store clerk who was shot has been released from the hospital.
Today, security was tight at the East Memphis grocery store. People living in the area aren't sure why crime is so common in what was once a peaceful place to live.
"I don't know, I really don't know, because there seems to be a lot of patrolling by police cars," said Vicki Roper. "You see them everywhere. I really don't know what the problem is."
Investigators are trying to determine whether the suspects in yesterdays robbery and shooting have been involved in other similar crimes.
If you have information that could help solve the case, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
