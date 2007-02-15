Pinpoint 5 Weather Team Midland Weather Radio Available

Click here to read programming instructions for your Midland All Hazards Weather Radio, or let Dave Brown show you how to program it in our online instructional video. More >> Want help programming your Midland All Hazards Weather Radio? Click here to read programming instructions, or let Dave Brown show you how to program it in our online instructional video.More >>
They're here! The Pinpoint 5 Weather Team Midland All Hazards Alert weather radios are now available at Mid-South Kroger stores! The Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio is available at the discounted price of $29.99.
The Midland All Hazards Alert Weather Radio features: S.A.M.E. Localized reception 7 N.O.A.A. Channels Digital front panel display 25 Programmable Counties User selectable warning system including Amber and Homeland security alerts Choice of Voice, Siren, or Tone Alert. Time & Alarm Clock with full display Emergency power back-up, uses 3 AA Batteries(not included) AC Wall Adapter Included Public Alert Certified