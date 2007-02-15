Pinpoint 5 Weather Team Midland Weather Radio Available - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pinpoint 5 Weather Team Midland Weather Radio Available

  • Learn to program your weather radio

    Click here to read programming instructions for your Midland All Hazards Weather Radio, or let Dave Brown show you how to program it in our online instructional video. More >>
They're here! The Pinpoint 5 Weather Team Midland All Hazards Alert weather radios are now available at Mid-South Kroger stores! The Midland All Hazards Weather Alert Radio is available at the discounted price of $29.99.   

 The Midland All Hazards Alert Weather Radio features:  

  • S.A.M.E. Localized reception
  • 7 N.O.A.A. Channels
  • Digital front panel display
  • 25 Programmable Counties
  • User selectable warning system including Amber and Homeland security alerts 
  • Choice of Voice, Siren, or Tone Alert.
  • Time & Alarm Clock with full display
  • Emergency power back-up, uses 3 AA Batteries(not included)
  • AC Wall Adapter Included
  • Public Alert Certified
