Jon Loufman Confronts "Dumb" Streaker

Cleveland, OH - It's an internet sensation - a naked streaker ambushes Meteorologist Jon Loufman at our sister station in Cleveland during a live interview.



One other thing - this polar "bare" exposed it all during the worst snowstorm of the season!



But it was actually a radio prank - so Jon went and talked to the guy who bared it all - while cameras rolled.