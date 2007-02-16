Boy buried by snow plow talks - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Boy buried by snow plow talks

Barberton, OH - New details about the child buried in snow by a plow on Wednesday.

12-year-old Dillon Stavarz has been released from the hospital - and is now recovering at home.

A plow driver accidentally buried the boy while he was playing in a snow bank.

Barberton Police and Fire quickly dug the boy out and rushed him to the hospital. 

Powered by Frankly