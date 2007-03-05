Cheney diagnosed with blood clot

WASHINGTON (AP) - Vice President Cheney has a blood clot in his left leg.

A spokeswoman says the clot was revealed today by tests. She says Cheney will be treated with blood-thinning medication for several months.

According to the spokeswoman, Cheney visited his doctor's office after feeling minor discomfort in his calf. She says an ultrasound showed the clot -- called a "deep venous thrombosis" -- in his left lower leg.

Cheney returned to the White House after the exam and continued his work day. The spokeswoman says he "feels fine," and that he'll "maintain his regular schedule."