Meet the Samuels design team

Samuels' award-winning, professional design staff is always available to help you select the ideal pieces for your home - absolutely free of charge. Whether you are browsing our floor samples, or custom-selecting every aspect of a special order, these designers will be there to help you achieve the results you seek.
Designer Name : Amy Thigpen
Amy has a degree in interior design, and is a registered interior designer of Tennessee. She has been with Samuels since 1990, and her projects have been featured in Mid-South Living, Memphis Magazine, and The Commercial Appeal. Amy has been honored with the "People's Choice" Award for Best Interior Design in the 1999 Vesta Home show.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: AmyT@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Bonnie L. Schwartz
"It's always challenging and satisfying to work with new clients and be instrumental in making their ideas and dreams become reality." Bonnie has enjoyed a career in graphic and interior design for over 18 years. She received technical training from State Technical Institute and the University of Memphis. She has an extensive background in commercial design, working with builders and architects as well as individual clients. Bonnie was a featured designer in At Home in Memphis magazine, for "The Build for the Cure Home" benefiting the Susan G. Keoman foundation. Bonnie feels it's the task of a good designer to interpret the tastes, needs, and desires of a client and create a space that reflects their individual tastes and personality.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: BonnieS@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Claire Garat
After spending over 20 years in the hectic corporate world of a New York based firm, Claire returned to her first love, interior design. For the past decade, she has enjoyed helping clients create rooms that reflect their personalities and styles.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: ClaireG@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Frances Oliver
Frances has been a designer with Samuels since 1994. She has worked on a number of large residential and corporate projects. She is a member of ASID and a registered interior designer in Tennessee.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: FrancesO@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Gwendolyn Lausterer, Allied ASID
Gwendolyn has been with Samuels Furniture since1987, and has worked on several designer shows, including Vesta Houses, Models and the Quantum House. She has been featured in Midsouth Magazine, Home Magazine, The Memphis Flyer, and The Commercial Appeal.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: GwenL@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : J.J. Wilhite
J.J. began her career as a free-lance designer. She has been with Samuels for 13 years and is experienced in commercial and residential design. She has been involved in various projects, including the Quantum House and Vesta Home shows.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: JoanneW@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Jane Winchell
Jane has been with Samuels since 1993, when her family moved to Collierville from Missouri. She is originally from St. Louis, and has lived in Georgia, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Germany, due to her husband's army career. Jane holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design from Central Missouri State University, and has been working as an interior designer since 1975. She is also registered as an interior designer by the state of Tennessee Board of Architects, Engineers, and Interior Designers. She enjoys working with all styles and loves a challenging room plan.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: JaneW@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Janet Yates Rapier
Janet joined the design staff at Samuels Furniture & Interiors in January, 2003. She has years of involvement in the design of Vesta Home Shows. Her most recent achievements are "Best of Show," "People's Choice" and "Best Interior Design" awards in the 2002 Vesta Show. She has total product knowledge and the ability to place and blend these products into a dynamic home interior.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: JanetR@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Joan Levine
It is the responsibility of a good interior designer to interpret the client's needs and to develop them into a space that will be aesthetically pleasing. Joan has a BS degree from the University of Memphis and has extensive experience working not only in the Memphis market, but in Florida and Arizona as well. She participated in Brooks Museum sponsored show homes in 1998, where she designed the dining room at Beverly Hall, and in 2000, when she designed the Grand Salon at the original Norfleet Home. Having been a professional ASID and state registered interior designer, Joan believes that it is her job to ensure that her client's personality is reflected in the design of their home.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: JoanL@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Karen McCutcheon
A graduate of the International Institute of Interior Design in Washington D.C., Karen began her career on the East coast specializing in antiques and custom draperies. She has been involved in the Memphis design market for the past 20 years and has been a designer at Samuels since 1997. Karen's work has been showcased at the Quantum House, as well as several Vesta Home shows.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: KarenM@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Kelly Turney
Kelly is part of a three generation tradition of successful interior design and home furnishing. Her Southern heritage and extensive travels have given Kelly an appreciation of the artistic qualities created by well-crafted design. Choosing the right designer is the difference between a ‘nice room,' and an ‘extraordinary creation.'

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: KellyT@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Lesley Samuels Marks
Lesley is a co-owner and a member of the third generation of her family to have spent almost her entire life participating in the business of Samuels Furniture and Interiors. She received her degree in Housing and Interior Design from the University of Missouri and is a professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers. She is also a registered interior designer with the state of Tennessee. Her work has been featured in Mid South Living and she has contributed to several features in Memphis Magazine, Mid South Living, Home Accents Today and other publications. Although she participates in all facets of the business, including buying, she enjoys most working with her clients involving both residential and commercial projects.

Store Hours : 10am - 6pm
Location : All locations Email: Lesley@samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Ron Norman
Since 1975, Ron has made his career in sales and management and has received several industrial awards. He became involved in the furniture business in 1983 and joined the Samuels team in 1996.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: RonN@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Ruth King
Ruth graduated from the University of Memphis with a degree from the Home Economics Department with an emphasis in Interior Design. She has been with Samuels since 1998, and was a member of the 2001 Quantum House design team.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: RuthK@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Sally Watson
A Memphis-born alumni of University of Alabama, Sallie has 28 years of design experience with Bradford Showroom in addition to her work at Samuels. She has experience with commercial and industrial décor, in addition to residential.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: SallyW@samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Susan Colwell
A native Memphian, Susan has over 20 years of design experience in commercial and residential design. She attended the University of Memphis and her background in design includes management, purchasing, as well as working with architects and builders. Susan works on all design projects, but she especially enjoys offering her expertise in window treatments.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: SusanC@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Susan Goldsmith
Susan became interested in design when, as a child, she no longer had to share a room with her older sister. She delighted in expressing her unique personality in her very own space and has been designing ever since. With artists in her family, Goldsmith has an eye for color and scale that transforms her clients' homes and offices into warm, useful spaces. Goldsmith graduated magna cum laude from the University of Memphis, has three children and three grandchildren.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: SusanG@Samuels-furniture.com
 
Designer Name : Wayne Shielly
Wayne has an MBA from Murray State University. After over 10 years of supervising the design staff of Flack's Ethan Allen, he began working in design at Samuels in 2004.

Store Hours : 10am-6pm
Location : All Email: WayneS@Samuels-furniture.com
