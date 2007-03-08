Meet the Samuels design team

|Description
Jane has been with Samuels since 1993, when her family moved to Collierville from Missouri. She is originally from St. Louis, and has lived in Georgia, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Germany, due to her husband's army career. Jane holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Interior Design from Central Missouri State University, and has been working as an interior designer since 1975. She is also registered as an interior designer by the state of Tennessee Board of Architects, Engineers, and Interior Designers. She enjoys working with all styles and loves a challenging room plan.