First election without incumbents in 80 years

The United States presidential election of 2008 will be held on November 4, 2008. The election will determine electors for the United States Electoral College. Whichever presidential candidate receives a majority of votes in the Electoral College (at least 270) will be the 44th President of the United States, and whichever vice presidential candidate receives a majority of votes will be the 47th Vice President of the United States. If no presidential candidate receives a majority in the Electoral College, then the president-elect is selected by a vote of the House of Representatives. If no vice presidential candidate receives a majority, then the vice president-elect is selected by a vote of the Senate.

As in the 2004 presidential election, the allocation of electoral votes to each state will be partially based on the 2000 Census. The president-elect and vice president-elect will be inaugurated Tuesday, January 20, 2009.

(Source: Wikipedia)