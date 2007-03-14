FOX News hires Harold Ford Jr. as political analyst

Rumored for weeks, Harold Ford Jr. is adding another role to his newly-drafted resume.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Former U.S. Rep. Harold Ford Jr. has joined FOX News to provide political commentary and analysis on international events and the 2008 election, the cable network announced Wednesday.

Ford, a Democrat, served in the U.S. House representing Memphis for 10 years. He lost a close U.S. Senate race to Republican Bob Corker in November.

Roger Ailes, chairman and CEO of FOX News, said Ford's "wealth of experience and insight will be key to FOX as we endeavor to stay on top of fast-moving events around the world and here in our own country.

"The upcoming presidential campaign will be one of the most interesting in our lifetime, and Harold's depth of knowledge and analysis about American politics will enhance the news we deliver to our viewers."

During his five terms in congress, Ford served on both the Financial Services and Budget Committees.

He is now a vice chairman of Merrill Lynch, a visiting professor of public policy at Vanderbilt University and chairman of the Democratic Leadership Council.

Owned by News Corp., FOX News Channel is available in more than 85 million homes.

