Prosecutors charge Chiquita with doing business with terrorists

WASHINGTON (AP) - Banana company Chiquita Brands International was charged Wednesday with doing business with a terrorist organization.
Federal prosecutors said the company and several unnamed high-ranking corporate officers did business with the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.
The group is described in court documents as a violent right-wing organization that the U.S. has designated as a terrorist organization.
The company also did business with the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, according to prosecutors. The payments were approved by senior executives at the Cincinnati-based company, prosecutors wrote in court documents.
Corporate books were kept to conceal the deals, prosecutors said.
(Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
