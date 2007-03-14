Prosecutors charge Chiquita with doing business with terrorists

WASHINGTON (AP) - Banana company Chiquita Brands International was charged Wednesday with doing business with a terrorist organization.

Federal prosecutors said the company and several unnamed high-ranking corporate officers did business with the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia.

The group is described in court documents as a violent right-wing organization that the U.S. has designated as a terrorist organization.

The company also did business with the leftist Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, according to prosecutors. The payments were approved by senior executives at the Cincinnati-based company, prosecutors wrote in court documents.

Corporate books were kept to conceal the deals, prosecutors said.

