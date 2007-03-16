Gunman opens fire inside Mid-South restaurant

Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting inside a restaurant and bar.

It was an almost perfect afternoon as Tiger fans gathered at Divine Wings and Bar celebrating their team's win.

But, it was a celebration that ended quickly.

Witnesses say a male black entered the establishment with a pistol and started shooting.

A table full of half-eaten food and knocked over chairs tell the story of the aftermath.

Two men were hit. One later died at the MED. The shooter got away.

Police say it is clear the victims were targeted, but they have not said why.

For the some of the regulars it was a surreal scene. But others seemed unphased. Another murder mystery shattering the silence of an almost perfect afternoon.

Police say the gunman left the scene in a Gray Chevrolet Corsica.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.