Remembering Patterson: First Sunday without legendary leader

On this first Sunday since the death of COGIC Bishop G.E. Patterson, members came together for an emotional morning worship.

Like every Sunday morning, Temple of Deliverance was filled with song and praise.

And on this Sunday, members expressed thanks to God for the life of Bishop G.E. Patterson.

"What a wonderful God who said to Temple of Deliverance I'll give to you my greatest. Thank God for Bishop G.E. Patterson, thank God for Bishop G.E. Patterson," said Interim Pastor, Bishop Jerry Maynard.

Cogic Jurisdictional Bishop Jerry Maynard is serving as the church's Interim Pastor.

During his morning sermon, Maynard encouraged the congregation to let their faith help them deal with grief over Patterson death.

"The God we serve knows what we are going through, the God that we serve understand the battles that we have, the God we have is able to lift our burdens," added Biship Maynard.

And as Patterson's wife Louise looked on, youngsters in the church expressed their feelings through creative movement.

"But the Bible said, what that praying - its not over, remember going to your secret closet, its not over," said Bishop Maynard.

Throughout the service Patterson's chair was draped with traditional church colors.

And while the thought of Patterson's passing brought tears to the eyes of some worshippers, most took comfort in the fact that they had the opportunity to know a man they feel was the greatest preacher, teacher, and church leader they've ever known.

A local church memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, March 29th at 7:00 p.m.

The jurisdictional memorial service is Friday also at 7:00 p.m.

The national church funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 31 at 10a.m.

All services for Bishop Patterson will be held at Temple of Deliverance Church Of God In Christ.