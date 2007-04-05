Find out how you can help Mr. Magic

As the magician "Mr. Magic," Dick Williams delighted fans for more than two decades with his show on WMC-TV. Williams and his "Magic Land" television show were choice viewing for thousands of area children.

Williams retired from television in 1989, but is once again in the news, as he faces major health problems and mounting medical bills. His medical bills stem from injuries suffered from a recent fall.

"He broke several bones, and he hit his head, leading to some brain trauma," said Jennifer Williams, Dick Williams' granddaughter.

Now, relatives of the man who holds the Guinness record for the longest running TV magic show is struggling with the bills, and has no way to pay them. "I don't want this to be the end of Mr. Magic," Jennifer Williams said. "He's given so much to Memphis."

Relatives hope Memphis will give back to Williams, as the begin a massive effort to raise funds for his medical expenses.

"I just hope people will give back, and help him right now, because he is really in a state to need help," Jennifer Williams said.